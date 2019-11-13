The Challis school district is underperforming in state standardized tests, according to the State Department of Education.
Idaho measures academic achievement through proficiency in school subjects with the Idaho Standardized Assessment Test. According to the Education Department’s website, students in the Challis district are not meeting the proficiency levels recommended.
As a whole, 26.5 percent of Challis students are proficient in English and literacy and 17.9 percent are proficient in math, according to the test data. The state asks that 60.8 percent of students be proficient in English and 51.3 percent be proficient in math.
Challis Elementary has 31.2 percent of students meeting proficiency standards in English and 23.9 percent reaching proficiency in math. Students at Challis High School performed similarly, with less than 22 percent of students proficient in English and less than 11 percent proficient in math.
Information on the Stanley School was not available.
Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said she has two ways to combat the low scores.
She said the district implemented benchmark testing this year in the high school to better understand where students are in their understanding of core subjects. Benchmark tests offer a point of reference that allows teachers to see where their students are individually and as a class. Benchmark testing is conducted throughout a school year to assess student growth so the curriculum can be modified. It begins with a baseline test at the beginning of the school year to establish where students and teachers need to focus their efforts. Normally ungraded, baseline tests act as measurement tools for the teachers to establish what prior knowledge their students have on a subject. Teachers use the data to tailor their lesson plans to fill in the gaps of missing information. Later tests measure students’ proficiency to see if the new lesson plans are working.
“These tests reflect better ways to improve ISAT scores by guiding teacher instruction,” Rembelski said.
Rembelski said the other measure taken to improve standardized tests scores is better teacher training and teacher collaboration. She said the district will be working with its teachers to give them better tools to work with struggling students to improve their understanding of core materials. Rembelski said these measure will help make students more comfortable with the ISATS and help improve the district’s low scores.