The steering committee which oversees the Albertson Family Foundation 5th Day Learning Grant programs in Custer County has been awarded an additional $12,500 for funding as the second year kicks off.
Steering Committee Chairwoman Sarah Baker said planning for fall and winter events is underway now.
Programs ran all summer long, Baker said, through a partnership with the Challis Public Library's summer reading program, coordinated by Erika Cotant. Youths participated in workshops related to the Challis Rocks effort, a program dubbed "math cube fun" and a duct tape challenge. They painted and hid rocks for the Challis Rocks program and made all sorts of things from duct tape in the tape challenge. Students used math skills to play games and figure out puzzles in the math cubes and dice program.
The final summer program focused on rockets. 4-H State Teen Officer Nathan Hampton of Mackay, who is also a Custer County 4-H teen leader, directed a rocket workshop in which youths learned about aerospace technology and explored rocketry. Students built and launched rockets.
The 5th Day learning grants are awarded to communities with four-day school weeks so programs to help children learn valuable life skills can be offered on Fridays.