Voters on Tuesday backed levies for Challis and Mackay schools that will be used to pay some employees and maintain facilities.
In Mackay, 237 voters supported the request for $75,000 per year for each of the next two years, but 95 voters said no to the request. The totals don't yet include absentee ballots, Deputy Custer County Clerk Lisa Robinson said late Wednesday morning. Employees in the county clerk's office were still tallying up absentee ballots on Wednesday.
Unofficial voter turnout in Mackay was 36.2 percent, with 321 of the 886 registered voters casting ballots.
Voters in the Challis district supported the request for $50,000 per year for each of the next five years by more than a 2-1 split. A total of 567 voters said yes to the question while 258 people did not support it. Voter turnout in the Challis district was 41.14 percent. Some 825 of the 2,005 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.
More voters in each precinct in both school districts said yes to the levies than said no. The smallest split was in the Sunol precinct in Challis, where 26 voters supported the levy and 21 did not.
The day after the election Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said "it's very exciting. Our community has always been really good to the schools and I can't show enough gratitude."
Rembelski said the next step is for her to meet with district Maintenance Director Bob Williams, who will compile a list of projects that might be funded with the money. Previous levy proceeds have paid for security upgrades and facility improvements. Williams will present the list for school board members to consider at their June 9 budget meeting. Rembelski said she hopes the list is short.
The election results will be canvassed on March 16, after which they are considered official.