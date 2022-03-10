ABOVE: Weather during the first few days of March was pleasant enough that most Challis Elementary School students took off their coats to play outside during recess. This trio of fourth-graders hopped on swings. From left are Karen Shanafelt, Maddison Morley and Rylan Hill.
LEFT: Challis second-grader Noah Halleman studied the balance of a teeter-totter during lunch recess last Thursday. He and many of his schoolmates enjoyed the warm sun and left their coats behind while they played.
Challis second-grader Noah Halleman studied the balance of a teeter-totter during lunch recess last Thursday. He and many of his schoolmates enjoyed the warm sun and left their coats behind while they played.
ABOVE: Weather during the first few days of March was pleasant enough that most Challis Elementary School students took off their coats to play outside during recess. This trio of fourth-graders hopped on swings. From left are Karen Shanafelt, Maddison Morley and Rylan Hill.
LEFT: Challis second-grader Noah Halleman studied the balance of a teeter-totter during lunch recess last Thursday. He and many of his schoolmates enjoyed the warm sun and left their coats behind while they played.
Challis second-grader Noah Halleman studied the balance of a teeter-totter during lunch recess last Thursday. He and many of his schoolmates enjoyed the warm sun and left their coats behind while they played.