Seniors at Challis High School shared the secrets of their senior projects Dec. 11 as they competed to be one of four students to advance to the Senior Showcase.
The 23 seniors made their final presentations to a committee, explaining what the projects were and how they were completed.
The four students whose work was deemed tops, and who advanced to the finals level, were Austin Anderson, Tessa Gregory, Emma Lloyd and Justin Whittier. Anderson made a coffee table from blue pine and driftwood. Gregory conducted swing dance lessons for junior high students and held a community dance. Lloyd trained a wild horse in a 4-H program. Whittier made three rawhide projects.
The four top students made another presentation to the entire high school student body and some community members. Whittier’s presentation was chosen the winner, with Anderson placing second and Lloyd finishing third.