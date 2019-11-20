Debris from the damaged roof at Challis High School is scheduled to be hauled away on Nov. 25, Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski told school board members last week.
A Sept. 6 storm tore 40 feet of metal sheeting off the roof. It’s been sitting at the school since then.
New roofing materials are to be delivered Friday, Nov. 29. Doug O’Myer Construction from Salmon has been hired to fix the roof. O’Myer said that once materials have been delivered it will take 20 to 30 days to complete the job, weather permitting.