The stories about their Expedition Yellowstone experiences bubbled out from Challis sixth-graders, reminiscent of a geyser exploding with steam and water, spraying anyone nearby.
Most of the 16 students who visited Yellowstone National Park last month sat down last week to share information about what they saw, heard and learned on the four-day trip.
Eight years ago Challis sixth-graders began participating in the National Park Service expedition. Last year’s sixth-graders didn’t get to make the trip because of COVID-19 restrictions. And the year before only half the class was able to participate in the fall, before the pandemic set in. The other half of the class was supposed to go in the spring, but COVID spoiled that plan.
Teacher Stephanie Strand has gone on six of the trips and says it’s a great experience for the pre-teens. “It’s truly magical,” she said, remembering how on Day 1 of this year’s visit the group hiked only about a quarter of a mile before they heard elk bugling and saw wildlife everywhere. “The looks on their faces and the excitement,” stays with Strand and the students.
It’s far from all fun and games, she said. The students are in classroom settings twice a day, learning about such things as water quality, how to identify animal skulls, what makes geysers and mudpots explode and bubble, the geology of the region, wildlife and history of the National Park Service. The kids also prepare their meals and clean up after eating. About 10 coolers of food, all prepped at Strand’s house, accompanied the group on the bus trip.
They did a play to learn about evaporation which taught them how Mammoth Hot springs was born. They learned the beaver chant, which they re-enacted for photos. And they went on a couple of hikes each day. Park rangers instruct the students and there’s an abundance of hands-on learning.
This year students were based at a Youth Conservation Corps camp near Mammoth. In the past students were housed at the Lamar Buffalo Ranch, but damaged roads that resulted in road closures in the park this year, following the early summer floods, meant that option was out for 2022.
About a third of the students had been to Yellowstone before, but most were pretty young on their prior visits. All but one of them said this year’s visit was better than their first trip. However, they all remembered seeing Old Faithful erupt when they were tiny kids. “It was awesome,” Seth Taylor said of the famed geyser, getting nods from his classmates.
In part, this trip was “cooler,” several students said, because they were with their classmates and they got to see so much more. Students definitely develop camaraderie during the expedition, Strand said, and that returns to the classroom with them.
Learning about wildlife dominated the conversation when the children answered a question about what they learned during Expedition Yellowstone.
“I learned that buffalo can sometimes be very annoying,” Cedar Webster said. “Like when you’re trying to get back for dinner and they have blocked the road.”
Bison jams on Yellowstone’s roads are relatively common, but only cool the first few times, the youths agreed.
Thor Carr said he learned about his personal trustworthiness when it came to not getting too close to bison on a hike to Lost Lake, but close enough to notice the changes in their fur as summer shifts to winter. They learned about native plants and the ecosystem on that Lost Lake hike.
Bella Evans mentioned bison, too. “I learned they can be funny. They make weird grunts and I saw one running with its tongue sticking out.” The baby bison were “cute,” she said.
Seth Taylor was impressed by how much an animal skull reveals. “You can tell a lot about an animal by their skull,” he said, including what type of vision they have, whether they are an omnivore, a predator or a herbivore, and how the animal hears sounds.
Learning about the many types of crickets that exist stuck with Trinity Beason. “I found out why they’re called Mormon crickets ... and why the state bird of Utah is a seagull,” she said.
Emma Westergard shared her new knowledge about how osprey tuck their wings and can dive into snow “like foxes do” in search of mice to eat.
The underground activity at Yellowstone also stuck with students. Emily Bryant said she learned “a lot about the super volcano” and how potentially destructive it is.
Mudpots were a new thing to Lauren Windsor. “I’d never heard of them before,” she said, but this trip she learned what a mudpot is and how it differs from other thermal features.
Ben Burk shared his new knowledge about a camera that was sent inside Old Faithful and how it revealed a shrinking diameter inside the geyser, caused by people throwing stuff inside the landmark.
Cyzer Zollinger seemed amazed when he shared that he learned that Yellowstone experiences about 10 earthquakes every day.
Elijah Parker was impressed with the many types of berries that grow in Yellowstone. Snowberries are poisonous, he said. But rose hips “I’m pretty sure are edible and high in vitamin C.” Wild strawberries were impressive to Parker and several other classmates. “I thought I saw a radish,” he said, but a classmate guessed it was really a wild strawberry.
All of the students said they’d like to return to Yellowstone to see more, including waterfalls, geysers, more wildlife, especially bears.
Emily Westergard probably summed it up best. “I want to see it all.”
