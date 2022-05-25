Two Mountain Home residents advance to the Nov. 8 general election for positions representing District 8 in the Idaho Legislature.
Geoff Schroeder won the four-way Republican primary election for the District 8 Senate seat. Custer County is in District 8, along with Elmore, Boise and Valley counties. The District 8 Senate seat had been held by Steve Thayn, but redistricting after the 2020 census put Thayn into a different legislative district. He ran for the District 14 Senate seat, but lost to Scott Grow in a three-way race in the May 17 Republican primary election which included candidate Katie Donahue.
Schroeder received 2,805 votes, 32.4 percent of the votes cast in the Republican primary election. Terry Gestrin of Donnelly, who currently represents District 8 in the Idaho House, finished second in the Senate race with 2,389 votes, which totaled 27.6 percent. Jon Krueger, also of Mountain Home, received 2,231 votes and Gary Freeman of Mountain Home tallied 1,240 votes.
Constitution Party candidate Steven Feil received 18 votes.
Custer County voters favored Gestrin. He received 534 votes in the Custer County Republican primary, far above the 231 cast for Schroeder; the 226 for Krueger and the 153 for Freeman.
Matt Bundy of Mountain Home won the Republican primary race for the District 8A spot, garnering 4,716 votes for 53.4 percent of the vote. Rob Beisewenger of Horseshoe Bend tallied 4,122 votes in that race.
Constitution Party candidate Tony Ullrich received 22 votes.
Megan Blanksma of Hammett was unopposed in the Republican primary for the District 8B House seat. She received 6,959 votes.
Custer County voters favored Beisewenger and cast 685 ballots for him, compared to 503 for Bundy. Blanksma received 909 votes in Custer County.