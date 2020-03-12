Scott Drexler of Challis said Monday he was putting to rest the speculation he might run for position of Custer County sheriff.
Drexler filed for the four-year term as a Republican. He joins two other Republican candidates who are seeking the sheriff’s post — incumbent Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and current sheriff’s Deputy Joel Peterson.
Drexler said he’s been “looking for a way to contribute to the county and state and have thought about doing this for some time. The time has come.”
Drexler grew up in Blaine County and has had family ties to Challis since 1980. He has lived in Challis for nearly a decade and also lived in Custer County in the 1990s. He is a heavy equipment operator and construction worker.
Drexler said he plans to “share his vision for the enforcement of laws in Custer County,” with county residents. He said he wants to start the campaign at the community level “to let the people know I don’t want to stand over them, I want to stand alongside them and under the principles of the Constitution.”
The filing period for the May 19 primary election closes at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.