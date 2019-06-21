Scott Lamb has been appointed to the Challis City Council, replacing Katie Spence, who moved from Challis earlier this year.
Lamb agreed to finish out Spence’s term, which expires in January, and to run for election this fall, Mayor Mike Barrett said.
Bear Lake Construction is the apparent low bidder, at $278,000, to install a concrete box culvert on Third Street this summer. It will replace the corrugated metal culvert on Garden Creek that has been overtaxed in high runoff years.
The company can begin preparation work any time, Barrett said, but in-stream work to pull out the old culvert and install the new structure must be done between July 15 and Aug. 15 to avoid spawning season for threatened and endangered fish. By the end of the construction season, the new concrete culvert and wings to divert water and protect the structure will be installed. It will be almost identical to the structure that allows Garden Creek to flow beneath Second Street.
Corey Rice, who was hired to do water and sewer contract work for the city, has cleaned out the slow sand filter ponds at the old city water plant on Garden Creek, Barrett said. The city has switched to underground water from four separate wells but has kept its Garden Creek water right and the slow sand filters and chlorination system for emergencies.
Council members voted to allow Shyla Knox to hold a street dance Friday, July 5, at Shyla’s Hideaway.
Several zoning permit applications received council approval, including for a sign at East Idaho Credit Union, a duplex that Frank Robinson plans to build near an existing four-plex on South Avenue, and a carport that Wayne Taylor plans to build on 11th Street. A permit to allow Round Valley RV Park to expand its shower facilities also received council approval.