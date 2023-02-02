Challis library board members are getting creative as they begin the search to hire a new library director following the resignation of Becky Mitchell from the part-time position.
Board member Ang Sugden briefed the city council and mayor earlier this month about the board’s plans, which the council then signed off on.
Mitchell has been very successful at securing grants to pay for a lot of things at the library, Sugden said, including books, Wi-Fi hotspot devices and a telehealth pod. “The grants are a tremendous help for us, for our little town,” she said. Board members realize it won’t be easy or quick to find another director with experience applying for and securing grants. So, they came up with an interim plan.
“Becky wants to keep the ball rolling,” Sugden said. “We’re thinking we want to have a grant-writing manager position for her.” Board members have agreed to hire Mitchell at $20 an hour for 20 hours a month to apply for grants on behalf of the library. In addition, she’d receive pay equal to 10 percent of any grants she obtains, Sugden said. That arrangement will remain in place only until a new director is hired and comfortable seeking grants.
LaVon Rhodes will work as the interim library director, at a temporary pay rate of $14.35 for 20 hours a week. Once a director is hired, Rhodes will return to her regular job. She will then be paid $11.65 an hour, following the board’s decision to raise the wages of all library employees by 50 cents an hour, effective this month. That boosts Jaime Braswell to $11.65 an hour and Margaret Grace to $11.38 an hour.
While Rhodes works as the interim director, Sugden will assume management of the library staff.
Library board members want to increase the salary for the new permanent director to $15 an hour, up from $14.35 an hour, increase the position to 32 hours a week and pay the director 10 percent of the amount of any grants secured for the library, Sugden said. The director’s annual salary now is about $8,000.
The $15 an hour for 32 hours still isn’t “a livable wage,” Sugden said. A person can’t move to Challis and live on that wage, she said, which equates to just under $25,000 a year. So the library board is contemplating offering a new director a $200 a month stipend for health insurance and a raise to $16 an hour after 90 days on the job.
“We need someone willing to do so much for so little,” Sugden said.
Salary increases for all library employees are necessary, she said, and the library’s budget can handle them. “We want to stay competitive because we don’t want to lose our good employees. With Becky we got so much money with grants our bottom line is awesome compared to five years ago.”
City council members agreed with Sugden that a policy needs to be developed and a debit card secured for the library, to purchase books and other library materials. That policy must come back to them for approval at a future meeting.
