Heat Wave Northwest

The International Fountain at Seattle Center is packed with children as they run from the water that is showering on them July 27.

 Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times/via AP

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths.

In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90 F. In Portland, Oregon, on Sunday temperatures rose above 95 F for the seventh day in a row, a record for the city for consecutive days above that mark.

