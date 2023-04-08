brad little

Little

The Idaho Senate overrode Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a property tax bill, joining the House of Representatives in passing property tax reductions into law despite the governor’s veto.

Following a short debate, the Senate voted 28-7 on March 29 to override the veto of House Bill 292. A day earlier, the Idaho House of Representatives voted 58-12 to override Little’s veto.


