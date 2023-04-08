The Idaho Senate overrode Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a property tax bill, joining the House of Representatives in passing property tax reductions into law despite the governor’s veto.
Following a short debate, the Senate voted 28-7 on March 29 to override the veto of House Bill 292. A day earlier, the Idaho House of Representatives voted 58-12 to override Little’s veto.
“Our Idaho residents have been clamoring for property tax (cuts) for a very, very, very long time,” Sen. Chris Trakel, R-Caldwell, told senators shortly before the override vote. “We are extremely close to making that happen for once, for the first time in a long time. So just remember who you are here to work for. Is it the schools? Is it (Little)?”
Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, was the only person on the Senate floor to argue against overriding the veto. She said she had reservations because the bill that eliminates the state’s March election date.
“One of the major reasons for that veto is what it does for election dates for school bonds and levies and that this bill basically cripples schools, potentially, in the future because 80 percent of the bonds and levies that get passed are at that time,” Wintrow told senators.
The property tax bill originally passed both legislative chambers with a bipartisan supermajority of support. The House originally voted 63-7 to pass the bill, and the Idaho Senate originally voted 32-3 to pass it.
Little put out a statement moments after the override vote saying he champions the property tax cuts and believes a new “trailer bill” to the property tax bill fixes several of the issues he identified when he first vetoed the bill.
“Idahoans are clamoring for additional tax relief, and the Legislature’s actions are a step in the right direction on this longstanding issue,” Little said in a written statement.
When Little vetoed House Bill 292, he expressed concerns with elements of the bill that have nothing to do with property tax. Little opposes eliminating the March election date. Little also said the bill jeopardized funding for transportation projects.
The House responded with House Bill 376, a trailer bill to House Bill 292 that specifies a set amount of money is continuously appropriated for transportation funding. House Bill 376 addressed Little’s concerns that House Bill 292 shifted the priority for distributing sales tax collections. Legislators said those changes fix the transportation concerns and also address concerns about funding for public defense.
But the bills do not address Little’s concerns over removing the March election date. The March election date is eliminated.
After last week’s vote, Little said the changes in the trailer bill resulted in a simpler, better property tax package.
“I’m also pleased the Legislature fixed concerns I identified in my veto of House Bill 292 — transportation bonding and public defense funding,” Little said. “The process worked, and we are getting real property tax relief done for Idahoans.”
The Senate voted unanimously to pass House Bill 376, the trailer bill, shortly before overriding Little’s veto on the property tax bill. The bill is called a trailer bill in legislative lingo because it follows behind the previous bill, House Bill 292.
Property taxes have been a major issue of the 2023 legislative session. A recent Boise State University public policy survey found that property tax rates are one of the most pressing issues for Idahoans.
Little opened the session by calling for property tax relief in his Jan. 9 State of the State address.
