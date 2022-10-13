us sentate debate, iptv photo

Candidates for one of Idaho’s two spots in the U.S. Senate debated on Idaho Public Television last week. Scott Cleveland, running independent of any political party, Republican Sen. Mike Crapo and Democrat David Roth are seen from left to right.

 Jim Hadley/Idaho Public Television

Candidates in the race for one of Idaho’s U.S. Senate seats emphasized inflation, national debt and abortion during their Idaho Public Television debate.

Republican Mike Crapo is seeking re-election to his U.S. Senate seat, which he’s held since 1999. His opponents, Democrat David Roth and Scott Cleveland, who is running independent of any political party, participated in the debate.

