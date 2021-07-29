After pulling in three dozen or so diners at its grand reopening on July 7, attendance at the thrice-weekly lunches at the Challis senior center has been extremely low, Site Manager Kellie Wahlstrom said.
One Monday and Wednesday in the last two weeks only one diner showed up for lunch. Three people came last Friday and two people ate lunch at the center on Monday.
The subpar attendance prompted Wahlstrom to reduce the inside dining option to Wednesdays only. People can still order pick-up meals and receive Meals on Wheels deliveries on Mondays and Fridays, as well as Wednesdays. The in-person Wednesday lunches are at noon.
The center reopened in early July after an 18-month closure associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Plans called for serving a sit-down meal every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. But since almost no one is showing up, Wahlstrom determined it’s not feasible to prep for inside dining three days a week.
“We need people to support us and we hope people start showing back up,” she said. She’s at a loss about what to do to get more people to return for the lunches. She’s also surprised at the lack of interest, based on the high interest for the grand reopening.
It’s costly to prepare food for 30 or so people and then have only two show up, she said. Center officials don’t want to waste food.
Anyone who wants to order a meal for pick-up should call the center before 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays to place their orders. The center’s number is 208-879-6338.