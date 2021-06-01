The grand reopening of the Challis Senior Center, planned for June 2, was canceled Tuesday.
Senior center board Treasurer Debra Dikeman said “a family emergency” prompted the closure. There is no one to cook lunch to serve in the building or for the Meals on Wheels program, so the opening and meals — both in-person and delivered — are temporarily halted, she said. She said board members are optimistic the center will open for lunch no later than July. She continues to work toward resuming bingo games and perhaps some other events in the center before then.
Senior center board members didn’t discuss trying to find a temporary cook who possesses a kitchen certificate, she said. But if that happened, perhaps lunches, or Meals on Wheels deliveries, could resume sooner, she said.
“The board voted to close for the month of June,” she said.