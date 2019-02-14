The Monday afternoon and Saturday evening bingo games at the Challis senior center have been suspended, senior center board members Tom Johnson and Peggy Parks confirmed this week.
A complaint about the center’s bingo games was filed last week with the Idaho Lottery Commission, Parks said. Lottery officials contacted the senior center about the complaint and provided center board members with 30 or 40 pages of rules and regulations that govern bingo games in such settings. People can win cash at the local bingo games, so the senior center games must comply with state rules, Parks said. Organizations that don’t pay out cash to bingo winners don’t have to comply with the same state lottery regulations, she said.
The volunteer bingo caller had another person playing a card on his behalf, and that’s not permissible by the state rules, Johnson said. It was unintentional, but prompted the complaint.
“We want to suspend bingo until we have a chance to review the rules,” Parks said. “We haven’t had time to cull through the rules.”
Senior center board members want to be sure they are “doing things the right way,” Parks said, so until all the paperwork has been reviewed, no bingo games will be held.
The state didn’t order the senior citizen group to halt bingo, Johnson said. Rather, local board members thought taking a break from the game until they review the regulations, implement some changes, and hopefully, round up more volunteers to run the event, was the prudent thing to do.
Johnson said Tuesday one of the concerns at the center about bingo games is the shortage of volunteers to help run the games to ensure compliance with state rules.
“We need non-players to help at the games,” Johnson said. “We welcome anyone, senior citizens or not, to join us at the senior center.”
Johnson knows plenty of bingo players love heading to the senior center especially on Saturday nights for bingo.
“Bingo is a real benefit for our seniors,” he said. “It gives them a chance to get out and socialize.”
He’s not sure when the games will resume, but bingo will return to the senior center, Johnson said.