Challis resident Doug Hammond made light of his latest volunteer award.
Instead of talking about himself, the 2021 firefighter of the year for the North Custer Rural Fire District, Hammond used an interview as an opportunity to pitch the need for volunteer firefighters and volunteers for all sorts of groups in the county.
He’s spent “40-some years” with the volunteer fire department and says “it’s about time for me to retire.” But he’s reluctant to do so because the department is already short-staffed. Today there are about a dozen volunteers with the Challis fire department, part of the rural fire district. At its peak, there were twice as many volunteers, he said. The Pahsimeroi and Clayton departments have even fewer members, Hammond said. Firefighters from each of the three departments routinely help one another out, especially on big fires.
“I keep thinking I’ve found my replacement,” Hammond said, “but they get a job and move away or they get burned out.”
While not all fires are exhaustive, the big ones are, Hammond said. “You get a couple three hours on a fire and it gets tiring,” he said. That’s when some depth in numbers would be especially beneficial. Then front-line firefighters could take a break while someone else did the heavy lifting.
While Hammond wishes everyone who volunteers could show up at every call — fires, alarms, auto crashes — he knows that’s not possible with a volunteer group. Some volunteers work far from town and can’t leave their jobs to respond. Some firefighters know they can’t face certain types of incidents, particularly vehicle rescues. And sometimes people are out of town for all sorts of reasons. The Challis department isn’t super busy, he said. In 2021, firefighters were called out 35 times. That was down from 45 calls in 2020 and down a bit from the 37 calls in 2019.
“We all know not everyone can show up every time,” he said, “but four or five isn’t enough and only two or three means we have a problem.” When response is low, fire dispatchers put out subsequent calls so firefighters know they’re needed. Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn’t, he said.
While training is vital for firefighters, Hammond is nervous about an upcoming fire academy in Burley when eight or 10 Challis firefighters will be out of town for three or four days to attend. “That leaves three or four guys here for three or four days,” he said. “That could be a problem.”
The fire district is always recruiting new members, and Hammond said people do sign up, but simply not enough. He’s concise and precise and a hint sarcastic about why people should step up.
“If you have a fire at your place and you call the Sheriff’s Office and they page it out and nobody shows up, then you realize you should have joined the fire department. If you are sure your house will never burn down, then don’t join the fire department. If you’re sure you’ll never be in a wreck, then don’t join the fire department.”
Anyone who lives within the fire district can become a volunteer firefighter, Hammond said. There are enough different types of tasks that not every firefighter has to be able to drag a hose or climb a ladder. Each volunteer is asked to do what he or she can do best.
“We can always use people who can ferry equipment between the fire hall and a fire scene,” he said, including bringing food or water to the firefighters.
Volunteers need to be at least 18 and have a driver’s license. People can get an application from Hammond by calling him at 208-833-4218 or reaching out to any firefighter. People need to apply to be a firefighter, undergo a background check and attend three months of trainings and meetings. After that the other firefighters vote on whether to admit the trainee to the department.
Besides showing up at fires, volunteers are expected to attend a monthly fire department meeting and a monthly training. Those are held the second and fourth Mondays of the the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Challis fire hall. Firefighters do receive a “little bit of pay, Hammond said. For every meeting or training they attend, they are paid $12. For every fire call they respond to they get $15, his wife Sandi said.
Hammond has been a fire volunteer so long he remembers when volunteers had to live within earshot of a siren. Now volunteers have pagers or apps on their cellphones which alert them of fires. He thinks he got the firefighting bug from his dad, who he said would get the kids out of bed when the fire siren went off and “go uptown to see what was going on.” As a youngster, Hammond watched a few significant fires destroy buildings in Challis. He joined the local fire department in 1979 after spending two years watching firefighters respond to fires from the auto repair shop he bought in 1977 at the corner of Ninth and Main.
“I wanted to be in on it,” he said. Since then he’s held multiple offices in the department, including five or six stints as the chief. He’s also been honored as firefighter of the year about five or six times previous to his current honor.
It’s not only the fire department that needs volunteers, Hammond said. Most groups in Challis could use more members, he said, including the search and rescue squad, EMTs, the Lions Club and the Masons, to name a few.
“Nobody seems interested in volunteering,” he said. “I don’t know what it is.”