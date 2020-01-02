Challis resident Ben Savage is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18 for the murder of Charlie McBride.
Savage remains in jail pending his sentencing. In September Judge Stevan Thompson ordered a psychological exam of Savage before sentencing.
Savage on Sept. 16, 2019, pleaded guilty to killing McBride as part of a plea agreement. According to court documents, Savage agreed to give the Custer County Sheriff’s Office the gun used in the crime. He also agreed to provide a full-disclosure confession and pass a polygraph exam if he wants the prosecuting attorney to recommend less prison time.
In exchange, the prosecuting attorney agreed to not charge Savage with any other crime associated specifically with the shooting death of McBride. The prosecuting attorney also agreed to recommend that Savage be sentenced to no more than 20 years to life in prison, unless he passes the polygraph, then the recommendation would be reduced to 17 years to life in prison, court documents state. The minimum penalty for first-degree murder in Idaho is 10 years to life in prison.
Savage told the judge he deliberately shot McBride on Feb. 25, 2019, when the two men were working up Morgan Creek. McBride was 23 at the time of his death. He was reported missing on March 3 and his body, burned and buried, was found March 24, 2019.