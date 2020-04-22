LaVerne Sessions said she has always tried to support her community, and recent trends in the Republican Party left her feeling obligated to run for the Idaho House of Representatives.
"One of the motivators for me is that I feel there's been a shift in Idaho Republicans," Sessions said. "It seems like movement has gone to the far right."
Sessions wants to bring her party closer to the center. Because some Idahoans feel they need to go to extremes politically, they are losing their ability to have differences of opinions. Sessions promised if elected she will work with her counterparts in Boise to try and improve political discourse.
It will be essential that Idaho legislators build bridges in the 2021 legislative session, she said. If there is to be any hope of a cohesive response to the coronavirus's impact on the state's economy, Idaho politicians need to be willing to cross battle lines.
"We're going to have to start making decisions because the economy is going to impact everything," Sessions said.
Sessions believes supporting small businesses in Idaho will be key to the state's economic recovery. An active member of Salmon's small business community, Sessions said she has seen first-hand the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has had on business owners.
She would support a stimulus package for Idaho small business owners to help ease the negative effects from the lack of commerce. She also wants to help owners find creative ways to operate during the pandemic, such as offering curb-side service or delivery.
As for businesses that have closed permanently because of COVID-19, Sessions would encourage other Idahoans to buy closed businesses. It's unfortunate some businesses won't survive, but if Idahoans work hard and act fast, losses can be mitigated.
"I consider myself an optimist," Sessions said, "and I think we can kick this sooner rather than later."
If elected, rebuilding the economy will take much of her time, she said, but she will make education a priority, too. She supports amendments to the Common Core standards for Idaho students. She's aware many Idahoans have disavowed the educational standards, saying they are too strict and too orientated to getting students into colleges. However, Sessions said Common Core shouldn't be outright abandoned. She supported the February decision by Senate Education Committee members to uphold Common Core. She believes there is room within the standards to work in changes such as adding more technical and career-training classes.
College ins't for everyone, and many young Idahoans would prefer to start working right out of high school, she said. She would support these students by encouraging internship programs and classes geared toward real-life experiences, such as managing a budget and paying taxes. Supporting students who don't think college is for them will be important as the economy progressively reopens. Not having the burden of college debt will encourage young Idahoans to spend their money and support their communities, she said.
Former Rep. Ray Infanger, Session's father, served 20 years in the Idaho Legislature. He taught her the importance of serving your community. Growing up her father inspired her to not only help those around her, but to take enjoyment in it.
"I love Idaho," Sessions said. "We have a great quality of life here and I want that for future generations."
Sessions is running for a two-year term in District 8B, which encompasses Custer, Lemhi, Boise, Gem and Valley counties. She faces Dorothy Moon of Stanley in the May 19 Republican primary election. The winner of that contest advances to be the Republican nominee for the November general election. No Democrat has filed for the House seat.
Casting ballots will be different this election, which will be conducted by mail only as no polling places are allowed to open due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters must request absentee ballots. All Idaho voters may request a ballot via the secretary of state's website at idahovotes.gov.
Custer County voters can request absentee ballots through the Custer County Clerk’s website at www.co.custer.id.us/wp-content/uploads/1/IDAHO-ELECTION-INFORMATION-2020-Lisa-Revised-03-18-20-4.pdf. To get there, go to the county’s website, http://www.co.custer.id.us/ and click on the drop-down tab for Departments, then choose Clerk. Scroll down the page to the Links section and click on 2020 Election Information/Forms.
Or absentee request forms can be picked up in the foyer at the Custer County Courthouse or the Challis and Mackay post offices and at the Stanley Community Building.