top story Settling in Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Snow has begun to accumulate high in the Lost River Range. The peaks were covered in white earlier this month while fog roiled around the big mountains. Shelley Ridenour photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Challis Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline holds off Shelley's old-school comeback attempt, 14-12 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Madison rallies to beat rival Rigby HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' season ends in loss to Highland Idaho Falls Police hope to release names in bar shooting 'soon' CEI’s associate nursing program now fully accredited CONNELLY: County’s new conservation officer introduced HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Every playoff scenario from District 6, explained HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Turning the page to the postseason Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly Two candidates seeking first time election for Idaho Falls school board Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.