Custer County jurors found Travis Leavitt guilty of rape Jan. 17 after a two-day trial.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.
The 17-year-old Challis girl who accused Leavitt of rape testified on Jan. 16. She said she first met Leavitt on May 22, 2019, when she and her father were working on the ranch he manages. She said they were fixing the chicken coop and Leavitt approached to help.
“I thought he was being nice,” said the girl.
On that same day, Leavitt bragged to her that he wasn’t allowed to own guns because he is a felon. Leavitt was convicted of rape in 2006 in Twin Falls County and of lewd conduct with a minor in 2000 in Custer County. Leavitt spent several years in prison. The victim discovered that information and learned he is a registered sex offender, later that night after conducting an online search.
What followed was three weeks of “non-stop” communication from Leavitt to the girl. She said he tracked her down on social media and would constantly call and text her. The girl’s best friend, also 17, said she was present when Leavitt sent some of the messages.
“It started out like a friend talking to a friend, not a man talking to a child,” said the best friend.
The rape occurred on June 17, 2019. The victim said she was working on her 4-H pig pen when she needed to get string from the ranch’s shop. She rode down there and ran into Leavitt. She said he stopped her and began kissing her and touching her inappropriately. She told him to stop, but he became aggressive and forced himself on her.
The victim waited two days before telling her best friend because Leavitt threatened to hurt the best friend and the best friend’s mother. The mother plied her daughter and made her confess what happened several days later. The mother contacted the Sheriff’s Office.
Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Lightburn and Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole began investigating the matter June 24. They arrested Leavitt on June 25. The next day Leavitt made his initial appearance before Judge James Barrett. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty at his July 15 arraignment.
At the start of the jury trial began last month, Custer County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Oleson argued the jury would benefit from learning Leavitt had prior felony convictions and he wanted to introduce that as evidence.
Leavitt’s attorney, Manuel Murdoch, argued that information was unrelated to the current case. Judge Stevan Thompson did not allow that evidence to be introduced.
Oleson said the jury did right in finding Leavitt guilty because Leavitt “can no longer prey upon the community.”