SharpNET Solutions, a digital marketing company, plans to boost Challis’s image.
One way they intend to do it, according to Office Manager Kandra Sinz, is by redesigning the Challis Chamber of Commerce’s website.
“We really want it to be a hub for the community,” said Sinz.
Sinz said the new website will attract visitors to the city because it will offer information on local businesses, recreation and events in a clean, professional way.
SharpNET was founded by Challis native Chris Sharp in 1998. The company offers clients ways to optimize their presence online. Through web design, search engine optimization, pay-per-click management and social media management, SharpNET makes it easier for its clients to broaden their appeal on the internet.
Sinz, who is self-taught in web design and began working in Challis last May, said the company specializes in building on the work their clients have already done.
“I appreciate people’s drive to do it themselves, but sometimes they’re unintentionally hindering themselves because they don’t understand the little things about building a website,” said Sinz.