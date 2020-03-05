Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin officially filed for re-election to the office Monday, March 2, the day the filing period opened for the May 19 primary election.
Lumpkin is a Republican.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 to file for any of the open offices in Custer County. Besides the sheriff’s position, two county commission seats and the county prosecuting attorney’s post are up for grabs this year. The terms of Commissioners Wayne Butts and Randy Corgatelli expire at the end of this year.
Besides Lumpkin, Sandy Thomas filed for a Republican precinct committee member position on Monday. Several precinct committee member positions are open this year, too.
Last month Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Joel Peterson announced he was running for the four-year sheriff’s post, but as of early Monday afternoon, he hadn’t filed with the county clerk. He said he will seek the Republican nomination in the May 19 primary election.
Lumpkin said a driving force in his decision to seek re-election is that “hopefully we’ll get something done with our jail. We are looking at some different options for the jail and office space.” He would especially like to come up with a solution to house female prisoners in Challis, he said. Today, any woman in custody in Custer County has to be taken to a jail in another county.
Custer County voters have twice recently defeated a measure to pay additional taxes to construct a new jail and Sheriff’s Office and remodel portions of the county courthouse.