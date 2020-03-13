Custer County residents coalesced around Joel Peterson at an open house last week where he talked about the changes he would make if elected Custer County sheriff this year.
Peterson said his biggest concern is deputy training. Peterson is a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Custer County Department after retiring from a 22-year career with the Phoenix Police Department. An Idaho native, married to a Challis native, he moved to Challis and was a reserve deputy in Custer County before joining the force fulltime.
He thinks Custer County deputies are unprepared to correctly execute their job duties. The state requires deputies complete training at the police academy, along with eight hours of online training, but that’s not enough, he said.
When asked by Challis resident JaNean Bradshaw what type of training he would implement, Peterson said he would have deputies buff up their knowledge on constitutional law, search and seizures and modern law enforcement tactics.
“We don’t have a lot of guys, so we need everyone to be trained on everything,” Peterson said.
One particular area Peterson wants to focus on is community interaction. Since he announced his bid to become sheriff people have come to him with complaints about a lack of professionalism in the department, he said. Peterson said he and his colleagues are aware of that and are trying to rectify it.
“Ninety percent of what we do is talk to people and we are getting better,” Peterson said.
When asked if he would make any improvements to the jail Peterson said he is willing to work with county commissioners on a possible plan. According to Peterson, commissioners want to install modular units near the Sheriff’s Office and convert them into jail cells. Peterson didn’t venture a guess if that will occur. But he said if there are no additional cells created, his backup plan is to change the jail into a temporary holding facility. He said it wouldn’t solve the main issue, which is the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have an adequate holding facility, but it would relieve the pressure of having to hold inmates at the Sheriff’s Office.
Custer County voters have defeated two measures that would have paid for a new jail, along with making improvements at the courthouse.
Peterson said the biggest challenge facing Custer County in terms of law enforcement is its inherent size. It’s a large, rural area protected by nine deputies and seven dispatchers, Peterson said. A lack of financial resources makes it even more difficult to prepare employees for the challenges of keeping the peace. However, Peterson said he will use his experience and work with his staff to make sure Custer County remains safe.
Peterson plans more open houses to meet with Custer County residents in the coming months. One is scheduled for Monday, March 16 in Stanley.
Peterson is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 19 primary election. Two other Republican candidates have filed for the office, incumbent Stu Lumpkin and Scott Drexler.