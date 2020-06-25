The two men who lost the Republican primary nomination for Custer County sheriff in the primary election have both filed as write-in candidates for the Nov. 3 general election.
Joel Peterson is running as a write-in Republican candidate. Orville Scott Drexler has filed for the post as unaffiliated with any party.
Incumbent Sheriff Stu Lumpkin won the three-man primary race. The vote totals showed Lumpkin with 600 votes. Peterson tallied 595 votes and Drexler received 227 votes.
Lumpkin was re-elected sheriff four years ago after a successful write-in campaign. He received 1,361 votes to 1,012 votes cast for Craig Winstead, who won the Republican primary election that year.