With 1,372 votes in his favor cast in the Nov. 3 election, Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin will serve another four-year term.
"This is definitely going to be my last one," Lumpkin said the day after the election.
Write-in Republican sheriff candidate Joel Peterson of Challis ran close, tallying 1,064 votes. Unaffiliated write-in candidate Scott Drexler received 46 votes. In the May Republican primary election, Lumpkin edged out a victory over Peterson by five votes. Lumpkin said the widened gap in Tuesday's election is likely the result of more people voting in the general election than the primary.
All vote totals are preliminary until after Custer County commissioners canvass the votes on Monday, Nov. 9.
Lumpkin received the most Election Day votes in the Leslie precinct, netting 126. The next highest was 105 in the Round Valley 1 precinct, followed by 104 votes in the Challis precinct. Fourth highest turnout for the sheriff came from the Mackay precinct with 101 votes. In the Clayton precinct, 90 voters chose Lumpkin, followed by 72 in the Battleground precinct, 56 in Round Valley 2, 43 in Sunol and 28 in Stanley. Sheriff Lumpkin saw his biggest turnout before Nov. 3. People who cast early absentee ballots supported Lumpkin with 647 votes.
"You never know how it's going to turn out," Lumpkin said, who won an unprecedented write-in victory four years ago.
Lumpkin said this will be his final term as sheriff before he "hands it off to someone else" and retires. Wanting to leave the place better than when he became sheriff more than a decade ago, Lumpkin said he will prioritize getting a new office for his staff. Lumpkin has said many times the current Sheriff's Office is in a state of disrepair and needs to be replaced. He said he will continue working with county commissioners to try and find a solution to the problem.
The sheriff wants to remain civil about his victory. Peterson, a sheriff's deputy, and Lumpkin said they decided earlier this year to run clean campaigns. They still have to work together after the election, Lumpkin said, which is why they agreed there would be no mud slinging.
"We wanted to let the people decide," Lumpkin said.