Custer County Sheriff’s Office personnel continue to investigage the disappearance of Charlie McBride, 23, of Challis.
McBride was last seen Feb. 25 near the Redstone Apartments in Challis. He was reported missing March 3.
If anyone knows anything about McBride’s whereabouts or well-being, Sheriff Stu Lumpkin would like to know. The sheriff doesn’t know whether kidnapping or foul play is involved.
McBride is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is said to have been wearing a blue hooded jacket, jeans and blue Nike tennis shoes, according to a friend’s posting on his Facebook profile.
So far Lumpkin, Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell have put to rest “several hundred rumors” including one that McBride was killed and his body burned and buried at a work site on Morgan Creek Road where he had been helping Ben Savage of Challis cut and haul firewood. Savage is not a suspect in McBride’s disappearance, Lumpkin said. Savage dropped McBride off in Challis on Feb. 25 so he could get some work boots.
McBride has no relatives in Challis, although his mother previously lived here.
Investigators have checked hospitals and jails in Idaho, Wyoming, California, Oregon, Washington and surrounding states, Lumpkin said. McBride’s information has been posted on nationwide missing persons databases including the FBI’s National Crime Information Center.
There is an arrest warrant for McBride from Butte County for failure to appear in court or failure to pay a fine.
Anyone with information about McBride who wants to remain anonymous may call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 208-879-5372. The Sheriff’s Office number is 208-879-2232.