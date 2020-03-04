A new tool in use at the Custer County Sheriff’s Office helped officers find some merchandise that was stolen from Allied Builders Supply on Jan. 3.
Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Sgt. Crissi Gilchrist said Gilchrist used Leads Online, an investigation tool, and learned some of the stolen items had been pawned in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Zachary J. James pawned the stolen items. He hasn’t been found, Lumpkin said, but police officers in the region are looking for him and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
The Sheriff’s Office began using Leads Online about two weeks ago. The software purchase was quickly proven valuable, Lumpkin said.
“Three days after we got the software we got hits,” he said of the Allied burglary case. Officers can enter information, including serial numbers or bar codes, into the program to search for stolen or missing items. The program contains data from all around the United States.
The power tools taken from Allied Builders Supply are being held as evidence by the Cheyenne Police Department, Gilchrist said.