The two incumbent Custer County commissioners whose terms expire at the end of the year have both filed for re-election.
Wayne Butts filed for another four-year term representing District 1. When Butts ran for a two-year term in 2018, he said that was probably his final run for the office. Randy Corgatelli, who represents District 2 on the commission, filed for re-election to a two-year term. Both men are Republicans and both live in Challis.
Three Republicans have filed for the Custer County Sheriff’s post. Joel Peterson and Scott Drexler, both of Challis, are challenging incumbent Sheriff Stu Lumpkin for that four-year position. The top vote-getter in the May 19 Republican primary election advances to the Nov. 3 general election.
And, a Challis man has filed for the prosecuting attorney’s position. Republican Jason Mackrill filed for that four-year term.
Three people have filed for precinct committee person positions. Jon Winegarner filed for the Democratic post in Challis. Mike Barrett filed for the Challis Republican position and Sandy Thomas filed for the Round Valley Republican position.
The filing period for the May 19 primary election closes at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13.