Oct. 28
2:12 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a theft in Moore.
Oct. 29
10:28 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of two abandoned dogs on Salmon Street in Mackay.
6:41 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to a report of a residential burglary in Challis.
9:48 p.m. Knight responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Butte Avenue in Challis. A homeowner reported someone shining lights into her house.
Oct. 30
1:53 p.m. Karen Lesser was taken by Stanley ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries after she fell asleep and drove off Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley. Lesser was northbound and tired when she drove her 2010 Honda CRV off the right shoulder, went airborne for four feet, through a fence and came to rest across a ditch in a field, according to Knight’s report. The accident took out 126 feet of wood pole fence belonging to John Christianson, worth about $5,000.
6:58 p.m. Knight responded to a noise complaint on South Avenue in Challis where a someone complained about loud music from someone putting up Halloween decorations.
Oct. 31
5:15 p.m. Maydole responded to a tobacco violation at Challis High School.
5:17 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson arrested a person for violating a no-contact order at Challis High School.
7 p.m. Peterson was advised of a suicidal person on the East Fork of the Salmon River.
8:40 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of an unwanted person hanging around Bux’s Place in Challis.
9:23 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a vehicle parked at the end of a driveway on Piva Road near Challis. It turned out some young people were parked there talking.
Nov. 1
4:05 p.m. Maydole and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report that property had been destroyed in the Challis Hot Springs area.
Nov. 2
7:52 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of someone hunting before daylight in the Old Chilly Road area.
7:57 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an injured deer report on U.S. Highway 93 north of Mackay.
3:35 p.m. Volunteer firefighters from Stanley and Smiley Creek responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 south of Stanley.
4:30 p.m. Knight responded to an Idaho 75 location near Challis where a motorist had hit a bighorn sheep.
Nov. 3
11:12 a.m. Knight and Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a request to deliver a message to a couple steelhead fishing along the Salmon River.
1:06 p.m. Maydole and Knight were advised that someone might need medical attention in the Herd Lake area.
2 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to the Mackay Mine Hill Road area where a suspicious-looking vehicle was reportedly parked.
8:36 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a possible drunken driver southbound on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
9:34 p.m. Peterson was advised of a possible missing person in the Challis area.
Nov. 4
11:39 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of possible animal neglect in the Darlington area.
12:15 p.m. Knight responded to a report of someone shooting from the road on Westergard Lane in the Challis Hot Springs area.