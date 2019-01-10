Dec. 31
12:28 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to the junction of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 75 to help someone with a flat tire.
12:40 a.m. Peterson made a welfare check on a resident of Redstone Apartments in Challis.
3:26 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was advised of a break-in on Main Street in Mackay.
4:28 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley Lake Road where a vehicle had slid off the road.
5:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible DUI on U.S. 93 near the intersection with Fish Hatchery Road north of Mackay.
9:11 p.m. Rosenkrance and Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a domestic disturbance near Mackay.
Jan. 1
2:02 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and a Challis ambulance crew responded to Custer County Sheriff’s Office where an injured man sought help.
Jan. 2
2:17 p.m. Custer County Search and Rescue volunteers were notified of an injured back country skier off Idaho 21 in the Stanley area. An Air St. Luke’s helicopter was able to land and flew the skier to the hospital.
Jan. 3
11:49 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to Idaho 21 near the intersection with the Bull Trout Lake road near Banner Summit to check on a parked vehicle. The vehicle occupants were doing some back country skiing and were OK.
7:57 p.m. Reserve Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to an auto accident in the Challis Hotsprings Road area.
Jan. 4
12:52 a.m. Lightburn was advised of a possible domestic battery on Valley Avenue in Challis.
8:42 a.m. Maydole responded to a Valley Avenue, Challis, location where an unwanted person was hanging around.
11:13 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell was advised of a gun lost near Challis.
11:41 a.m. Rosenkrance made a welfare check on a resident of Fish Hatchery Road north of Mackay.
2:57 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a Main street, Challis, business to speak with someone about harassment.
3:28 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of a hit and run accident in the Village Inn Motel and Restaurant parking lot in Challis.
Jan. 6
6:51 p.m. Knight and Peterson responded to a domestic battery reported in the Pahsimeroi Valley.