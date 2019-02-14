Feb. 4
7:33 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a Challis residence where a 911 hang-up call originated.
Feb. 5
1:56 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a U.S. Highway 93 location near Mackay where a vehicle slid off the road.
9:10 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to an Idaho Highway 75 location near Stanley where a vehicle slid off the road.
Feb. 6
1:50 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of an unlawful entry at a residence on 13th Street in Challis.
Feb. 7
12:24 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell was advised of a harassment issue in Mackay.
9:12 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer Greg Stuart responded to a report of a vehicle that slid off the road on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
Feb. 8
12:30 p.m. J.R. Mitchell and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a chimney fire at a residence on Third Street in Challis.
Feb. 9
10 a.m. A motorist filed a report about an accident in the Antelope Creek area near Mackay.
2:11 p.m. Maydole responded to a report of an injured turkey in Challis.
Feb. 10
6:45 p.m. Peterson was advised of a possible case of harassment on Valley Avenue in Challis.