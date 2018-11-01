Oct. 13
8 p.m. Charlie Cutler of Twin Falls reported he was driving toward Challis on U.S. Highway 93 at the intersection with Morgan Creek Road, with another vehicle coming toward him, when he saw a cow on the highway just before hitting it. The cow was killed and Cutler’s 2010 Ford F-350 pickup sustained substantial front-end damage.
Oct. 22
12:32 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
4:20 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a dog bite complaint on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
4:53 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
6:26 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a family dispute at a U.S. 93 location near Mackay.
Oct. 23
10:51 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a Seventh Street, Challis, address to assist Animal Control Officer Edwin Happy.
3:09 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a dead calf on Trail Creek Road north of Mackay.
Oct. 24
8:08 a.m. Custer County Sheriff Stu Lumpkin activated search and rescue volunteers for a body recovery up the East Fork of the Salmon River. A hunter had died of natural causes.
6:28 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an alarm at East Idaho Credit Union on U.S. 93 in Challis. He found the building empty and locked.
7:18 p.m. Maydole, Peterson, North Custer volunteer firefighters and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Morgan Creek Road about 8½ miles west of the road’s intersection with U.S. 93. Joshua Alt of Lemhi was eastbound in his 1991 Chevrolet pickup when he came around a blind curve left of center and struck a 2013 Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Loren Hoffman of Desert Hot Springs, California. Hoffman and his passenger, Glenda Hoffman, both suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Glenda was thrown from the ATV, Peterson reported. They refused ambulance transport. There were no apparent injuries to Alt or his passenger, Tori Ellison of Grangeville.
Oct. 25
8:55 a.m. A caller reported an injured deer on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon was notified.
12:30 p.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of blood at the Challis Bridge day use area on the Salmon River. When he arrived, nobody was there and he was unable to find any blood.
2:55 p.m. Maydole was advised of a theft on Valley Avenue in Challis.
3:52 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell was advised that a hit-and-run accident had occurred at the Mackay Post Office.
3:53 p.m. A cellphone was found in the HUB parking lot in Challis.
8:02 p.m. Peterson responded to an alarm at East Idaho Credit Union in Challis
8:14 p.m. Peterson responded to a Challis address where an unwanted person was hanging around.
Oct. 26
1:27 a.m. Deputy J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a domestic battery at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue in Mackay.
2:22 p.m. Knight responded to a report of a protection order violation on U.S. 93 near Challis.
7:59 p.m. Knight responded to a report of an overdue hunter.
Oct. 27
12:29 p.m. Peterson responded to Challis Lanes bowling alley on U.S. 93 for a civil standby.
4:49 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 in Challis.
5:45 p.m. Kim Marie Wiederhold of Challis reported that a deer ran in front of her vehicle on U.S. 93 in the Mackay area and she was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
9:55 p.m. Peterson responded to an accident on Stephens Road north of Challis.
Oct. 28
12:09 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possibly suicidal person at a Challis residence.
2:47 p.m. Knight responded to a hit-and-run accident at the Stinker on U.S. 93 in Challis.