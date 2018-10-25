Oct. 15
12:31 a.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to a noise complaint at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
12:34 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded for a possible search and rescue near Stanley where a hunter had activated his personal locator device. It turned out the device had been activated accidentally.
5:22 p.m. Knight and Deputy John Haugh responded to a report of domestic battery on Valley View Lane near Challis.
Oct. 16
1:55 p.m. Knight was advised of an item found near the HUB on Main in Challis.
5:33 p.m. Knight responded to a report of indecent exposure by a man urinating in his yard on Apex Lane in Challis.
7:41 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a traffic violation on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay.
Oct. 17
9:10 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a Valley View Lane home near Challis to make a welfare check. They discovered a person had died and notified the county coroner.
Oct. 19
8:45 a.m. Lumpkin responded to a report of an unattended child on Valley Avenue in Challis.
9:15 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an assault report at Heritage Court Apartments in Mackay.
12:46 p.m. Haugh made a DUI arrest on U.S. 93 near Challis.
5:03 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 near Challis.
9:28 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey made a welfare check on a person at the Mountain Village apartment building in Stanley.
Oct. 20
3:52 p.m. Pumphrey and Knight responded to a domestic disturbance reported in Stanley at Mountain Village Inn.
Oct. 21
10:39 a.m. Knight responded to a report of a motorist driving off without paying for gas in Challis.
11:52 a.m. Pumphrey and Reserve Deputy Morgan Bowman responded to a report of persons missing from a campsite at Sockeye Campground along Redfish Lake. The people were located.