Dec. 2
11:30 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance of Mackay reported that a collision on Fish Hatchery Road between his horse trailer and a pickup belonging to Dustin Lee Birrer of Hamer caused about $1,000 in damage to his trailer and about $2,500 to Birrer’s pickup.
Dec. 3
1:30 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a non-injury fender bender in the Challis post office parking lot. Dick Nogues of Challis was pulling into the parking lot when Earlene Burk backed into his pickup with her SUV. Burk said she was waiting for another vehicle to back out of its parking place when the collision occurred. She thought her vehicle was in Nogues’ blind spot. Damage was estimated at $1,500 to each vehicle.
6:33 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of trespassing at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
9:31 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of disturbing the peace at Village Inn motel in Challis.
Dec. 5
8:41 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to a family dispute at a U.S. Highway 93 location near Challis.
8:49 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a chimney fire at a residence on Main. A passerby reported flames shooting out of the chimney, but by the time fire and ambulance volunteers arrived, there was no fire.
Dec. 6
3:18 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell made a welfare check on a person on Bartlett Point Road near Mackay.
Dec. 8
11:05 a.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised that someone reported dogs were possibly abandoned at a Mackay residence. It turned out the homeowner was out of town and was having a friend take care of the dogs.
4 p.m. Levi James Riddle of Challis reported that he was making a turn on Blue Mountain Road when he thought he saw deer. That distracted him enough that he didn’t realize he was driving on black ice, and his vehicle slid into two mailboxes. He estimated damage at $100.
Dec. 9
10:18 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of someone shining lights into another person’s house on Butte Avenue in Challis.