Feb. 12
3:22 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of stray dogs on U.S. Highway 93 near Mackay. He found a collie and an Irish setter but was unable to coax them into his patrol vehicle. He contacted the owners to pick them up.
5:32 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to the Mackay Reservoir area to help a motorist who had slid off a road.
11:20 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a Main Street, Mackay, location where disorderly conduct was reported.
Feb. 13
6:25 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a possible alarm at a Stanley residence.
6:58 p.m. Leesa J. Mitchell of Moore reported her 2012 Dodge Durango slid into a basketball hoop base pole as she tried to navigate snow on ice in the parking lot of the Leslie LDS church. The driver’s door was damaged.
Feb. 14
10:51 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin attempted to locate a person wanted on an arrest warrant who was reported to have been seen in Challis. He was unable to find the person.
5:28 p.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a report of a motorist stuck at the Mackay Reservoir campground. Nobody was at the vehicle when he arrived. Someone else gave the motorist a ride home.
8:03 p.m. Blaine County Sheriff’s Office personnel asked Custer County Sheriff’s Office employees to assist a motorist who had slid off Idaho Highway 75 near the county line south of Stanley.
Feb. 15
5:25 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of harassment at a business on Main in Challis.
6:20 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey assisted Blaine County by helping a motorist whose van and trailer slid off a road and into a ditch in the Smiley Creek area south of Stanley.
Feb. 16
12:24 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of trespassing at a Valley Avenue, Challis, residence.
2:18 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Antelope Creek Living Facility at Darlington.
10:28 p.m. Peterson responded to a domestic disturbance in the May area.
11:38 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a slide-off on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
Feb. 17
7:52 p.m. Pumphrey and Maydole were advised of a person overdue from the Park Creek cross-country ski area north of Stanley.