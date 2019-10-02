Sept. 16
10:08 a.m. Deputy Justin R. Mitchell took a report of a stolen backpack in the Mackay area.
11:46 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of unwanted hunters on Custer Road north of Challis.
Sept. 17
7:04 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of overdue campers near Stanley.
10:33 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at Mackay Elementary School.
12:11 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to medical call on Hunter Lane in Challis.
5:26 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a complaint at Wild Idaho Adventures and RV Park south of Challis.
6:55 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of theft on Chukar Lane in the Clayton area.
7:33 p.m. Peterson responded to a juvenile problem at Fish Pond in Challis.
9:49 p.m. Peterson and the Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Molly Lane in Challis.
Sept. 18
1:08 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on 13th Street in Challis.
11:26 a.m. Gilchrist was advised of a dog attack at Fourth of July Creek south of Stanley.
3:30 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a non-injury accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Main Street in Mackay. A motorcyclist hit a Fed Ex van when the van pulled into the intersection. The driver of the van said a truck blocked his view. The motorcycle driver stated he saw the Fed Ex driver look both ways before pulling out.
4:08 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on White Knob Street in Mackay.
7:07 p.m. J.K. Mitchell assisted with an inmate problem at the jail.
10:02 p.m. Custer County Coroner Chad Workman and search and rescue volunteers responded to a death at the Indian Springs campground north of Stanley.
Sept. 19
8:30 a.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a non-injury accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Challis.
11:36 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of an overdue hunter at Fish Creek north of Stanley.
1:40 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a hit-and-run on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
6:34 p.m. Deputy John Haugh responded to an accident on Idaho 75 south of Stanley.
Sept. 20
11:01 a.m. Lightburn responded to a report of property damage on Valley Avenue in Challis.
12 p.m. Lightburn responded to a dog bite call on Summit Circle in Challis.
4:39 p.m. Lightburn responded to a domestic disturbance in progress on Butte Avenue in Challis.
5:50 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a report of cattle on Idaho 75 west of Clayton.
10:33 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of disturbing the peace in Mackay.
Sept. 21
2:01 p.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of an injured deer near Challis.
10:42 p.m. J.R. Mitchell responded to a report of inmate problems at the jail.
Sept. 22
7:33 p.m. Rosenkrance, Maydole, Mackay fire volunteers and Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to a report of a rollover on Trail Creek Road west of Mackay.