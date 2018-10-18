Oct. 8
7:09 a.m. Challis volunteer firefighters and ambulance crew responded to a report of a structure fire at a Challis Creek Road location. It turned out the smoke was coming from a campfire.
8:43 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a domestic disturbance at the Redstone Apartments in Challis.
11:28 a.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a report of a structure fire on Garden Creek Road. Firefighters stood down as North Custer Fire District Chief Launna Gunderson determined it was dust from cement and sand, generated by someone mixing concrete.
4:26 p.m. Deputies Brandyn Knight and John Haugh responded to Heart of Idaho Animal Shelter for an animal dispute. Some people who were going to surrender a dog to the shelter changed their minds.
7:33 p.m. Knight responded to a report of an overdue person who had set out from the BLM horse corrals in the Challis Hot Springs area.
8:01 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to another report of overdue persons, this time from the Redfish Lake area south of Stanley.
Oct. 9
9:27 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist and Idaho Fish and Game Officer Kyle Christiansen were advised of a vehicle vs. elk accident on Idaho Highway 21 near Stanley.
10:56 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious circumstance along U.S. Highway 93 in the Challis area. Someone had parked a vehicle next to a house.
1:37 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance was advised of a family dispute in the Cherry Creek Road area south of Mackay.
5:33 p.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers, along with Deputy Knight, responded to reports of smoke at the Challis Post Office. They found the building filled with smoke but no fire. Packing oil used to prevent rust during shipping on a newly installed furnace gave off smoke as it heated up.
9:36 p.m. Knight, the Challis ambulance crew and Challis volunteer firefighters responded to an animal vs. vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 93 near the Ellis Post Office.
Oct. 10
1:23 p.m. Gilchrist and Knight responded to suspicious circumstances reported at the Custer County prosecuting attorney’s office in Challis. Someone was banging on the door when the office was closed for lunch.
7:45 p.m. Christiansen cited a person for possession of a controlled substance in the Fisher Creek area south of Stanley.
7:53 p.m. Knight responded to a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 near Challis.
Oct. 11
4:33 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a child custody issue near Challis.
4:53 p.m. Knight responded to a report of a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
5:58 p.m. Knight and Rosenkrance responded to a reckless driver report along Westergard Lane in the Challis Hot Springs area.
8:35 p.m. Knight responded to a call from an Air Force emergency center about a possible plane crash along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
Oct. 12
12:20 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to an automobile accident on Idaho 21 near Stanley.
2 p.m. Fish and Game Officer Christiansen cited a person for a fish and game violation in the Basin Creek drainage downriver from Stanley.
3:37 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
4:08 p.m. Knight responded to East Idaho Credit Union in Challis where someone thought they’d seen a wanted person. Knight did not find such a person.
8:30 p.m. Knight and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a vehicle vs. cow accident on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
10:48 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Knight responded to a report of shots fired along Main Street in May.
Oct. 13
5:12 p.m. Knight responded to a report of a traffic violation at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
6:38 p.m. Knight responded to a report of a hunter overdue from the Peach Creek drainage downriver from Stanley.
11:51 p.m. A fire alarm was reported at a business along U.S. 93 near Challis.
8:41 p.m. A man reported a vehicle vs. cow collision on Morgan Creek Road north of Challis.
Oct. 14
3:19 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
6:34 p.m. A woman reported someone had hit an eagle on the East Fork of the Salmon River Road.