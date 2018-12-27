Dec. 18
8:04 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Mackay ambulance volunteers responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on U.S. Highway 93.
Dec. 19
4:30 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a vehicle on U.S. 93 dragging something attached to its undercarriage.
Dec. 20
3:26 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight cited a driver for reckless driving on U.S. 93 south of Challis.
5:15 p.m. Dawn McKnight of Moore reported that she backed into Mackay resident April Moore’s parked vehicle in the Mackay High School parking lot. McKnight said she’d parked at an odd angle due to piles of snow in the parking lot and hadn’t noticed the other vehicle. McKnight left a note for Moore and reported the fender bender to her insurance company.
7:22 p.m. Knight responded to a report of malicious injury to property on Challis Creek Road.
7:43 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of a civil dispute between people in the Challis Hot Springs area.
Dec. 22
4:22 p.m. Knight was advised of a civil complaint on North Avenue in Challis.
4:32 p.m. Knight was advised that a family dog had bitten someone in Challis.
6:12 p.m. Peterson was advised that a car had been parked or abandoned on private property near Watts Bridge on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
10:43 p.m. Reserve Deputy Scott Lightburn responded to a possible drunken driver on U.S. 93 north of Challis.
Dec. 23
1:30 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to Custer Street in Mackay where someone had reported a black lab puppy loose and running along the road.
6:14 p.m. Peterson responded to business on U.S. 93 south of Challis where an inebriated man was hanging around and bothering other people. Peterson gave the man a ride home.