Sept. 3
5:09 p.m. Carol Bruce of Chicago Park, California, fell asleep at the wheel after driving all day from California. The 2007 Dodge Dakota, towing a trailer, left the roadway and hit a concrete culvert, which broke axles and damaged wheels on both the pickup and trailer.
Sept. 7
4:59 p.m. Christian Harvey of Boise ran a 2002 Toyota Tundra pickup off the road while southbound on Idaho Highway 75 one mile east of Stanley. He overcorrected and the pickup came back onto the highway, slid sideways, went off the road and came back on again before rolling once, becoming airborne, going down a 23-foot embankment and landing in the Salmon River on its wheels, according to Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist’s report.
Sept. 15
3:21 a.m. William McGrew of Madras, Oregon, hit an elk while northbound on Idaho 75 two miles south of Stanley. There were no apparent injuries to McGrew or his two passengers, according to Deputy Ron Pumphrey’s report.
Sept. 22
3 a.m. Jenni Farr of Challis reported a hit and run accident to a parked PT Cruiser sometime between 10 p.m. Sept. 21 and 3 a.m. Sept. 22. Her daughter had left the car at the turnout at the intersection of U.S. 93 and Challis Hot Springs Road on Friday night so her foster son could drive it home after coming back from a football game early Saturday morning. During that time, someone in a black vehicle hit the car from behind, leaving skid marks on the road and pushing the car into a fence. Estimated damage was $5,000.
Sept. 23
6:45 a.m. Glenn Parker of Pike Road, Alabama, hit an elk while driving south on Idaho 75 15 miles south of Stanley, Pumphrey reported.
Sept. 24
6:54 a.m. Challis ambulance crew, Challis volunteer firefighters, Elk Bend quick response unit and Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a one-vehicle rollover reported on Pahsimeroi Road near Ellis.
5:07 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to a family dispute involving a probation violation in Challis.
Sept. 25
12:59 a.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on Fish Hatchery Road north of Mackay. Rosenkrance found nothing suspicious.
Sept. 26
1:58 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of domestic battery at a residence on Valley View Lane in Challis.
10:46 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a Valley Avenue, Challis, residence where mediation was needed in an argument between parents and a child.
1:32 p.m. Peterson was advised of a possible sexual offense in Challis.
2:56 p.m. Gilchrist received information on a possible missing person in the Stanley area.
Sept. 27
1:35 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report of a person overdue from the Double Springs–Donkey Hills area of the Pahsimeroi Valley.
10:57 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole took a report of a possible phone scam involving a call received by a Challis area resident.
12:14 p.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised that counterfeit money had been spent at the Mackay High School concession booth. At the same time he was advised of a theft at MHS.
Sept. 28
4:26 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of illegal burning inside Mackay city limits.
8:06 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of an unwanted person hanging out at the junction of U.S. 93 and Idaho 75.
Sept. 29
10:13 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Kyle Christiansen reported an accident he had responded to in the Iron Creek area north of Stanley.
10:36 a.m. Gilchrist responded to Stanley Airport, where a caller had reported unsafe conditions. She was unable to find any unsafe conditions.
12:17 p.m. Gilchrist was advised of abandoned vehicles at Mountain Village Resort in Stanley.
12:55 p.m. Knight responded to a possible protection order violation at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
6:56 p.m. Pumphrey responded to a complaint of gunfire near Iron Creek Campground north of Stanley.
9:16 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Malcolm Clemenhagen responded to a report of possible poaching in the Challis area.
Sept. 30
2:52 a.m. Peterson responded to a report of a prowler at a Main Street, Challis, location.
8:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a Challis area residence where someone reported having received a possible scam call for donations.