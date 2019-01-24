Jan. 3
7:57 p.m. Alex Schwenke of Pahsimeroi Valley was driving along Challis Hotsprings Road when a dog ran out in front of his 2019 Chevrolet Impala. Schwenke swerved to miss the dog and went off the road hitting a fence belonging to Michael Carr. The fence and car were damaged, Reserve Deputy Scott Lightburn reported.
Jan. 14
1:17 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a hit and run accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
Jan. 16
1 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole took a report of possible theft at the Challis senior citizens center.
5:18 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to a non-injury accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
Jan. 17
2:16 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell resolved a motorist’s complaint that an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow had sprayed their vehicle on U.S. 93 near Leslie.
9:37 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a possible trespasser at a Stanley apartment complex. Pumphrey made contact with the reporting party but found no prowler.
Jan. 18
8:19 a.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a reported violation of a civil protection order in the Mackay area.
10:53 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a domestic disturbance at Bux’s Place bar on Main in Challis.
11:43 p.m. J.K. Mitchell and J.R. Mitchell responded to a report in Mackay that someone was ransacking a house. It turned out that the person was supposed to be there.
Jan. 19
11:14 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to assist an elderly lady, possibly with Alzheimer’s disease, at a Stanley apartment complex.
11:58 a.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a reported brush fire in Mackay and said South Custer volunteer firefighters also responded.
Jan. 20
10:54 a.m. Maydole was advised that an unwanted person was hanging around a Pahsimeroi Valley location.
11:36 a.m. A transportation department official notified the dispatch center that the closure gate on Idaho Highway 21 at Banner Summit was broken and asked for assistance. Pumphrey responded.
3:25 p.m. J.K. Mitchell and Maydole responded to a report of unlawful entry and an unwanted person on Challis Creek Road.
7:08 p.m. Maydole and Peterson responded to another report of unlawful entry, in Challis at a residence east of U.S. 93.
9:09 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle somewhere along U.S. 93 near Mackay.