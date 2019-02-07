Jan. 28
10:44 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a break-in at a Challis residence.
9:54 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report that someone was disturbing the peace on Valley Avenue in Challis.
Jan. 29
5:19 a.m. Mackay volunteer firefighters and ambulance crew responded to an accident on Pass Creek Road where a vehicle was off the road.
9 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a possible phone scam.
Jan. 30
2:02 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report that a mountain lion had attacked a dog at a Mackay residence. A dispatcher reported that the dog survived the attack and the mountain lion was shot and killed.
9:59 a.m. A Mackay area resident reported a case of credit card theft via the internet.
11:23 a.m. Maydole was advised of property damage at Pioneer Court apartments in Challis.
12:57 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist assisted a motorist at the intersection of Idaho Highway 75 and Redfish Lake Road south of Stanley.
1:04 p.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell and Maydole responded to a report of interference with custody of a child at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
7:09 p.m. Deputy Scott Lightburn was advised that a resident of Pahsimeroi Valley had received a threatening phone call.
Jan. 31
12:57 p.m. J.R. Mitchell was advised of reckless driving at Challis High School.
8:02 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell dealt with a couple of unwanted individuals who were hanging out at a Mackay residence.
Feb. 1
3:44 a.m. Peterson assisted a motorist who had run out of gas on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
Feb. 2
1:30 a.m. Peterson responded to a protection order violation at a residence on Valley Avenue in Challis.
9:16 a.m. Maydole, along with Challis fire and ambulance volunteers, responded to a structure fire on Morgan Creek Road.
Feb. 3
1:39 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a complaint in the Mackay area that a dog had been outside barking all night.