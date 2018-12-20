Dec. 10
3:30 p.m. A man called 911 to report he had slid off Fish Hatchery Road north of Mackay and his vehicle was stuck. He said he would remove it the next day.
5:53 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a non-injury accident on U.S. Highway 93 near Leslie.
Dec. 12
5 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a suspicious vehicle on Challis Creek Road.
Dec. 13
3:13 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to a report of a motorist spinning doughnuts at the Challis Rodeo Grounds.
8:08 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a reported burglary at a North Avenue, Challis, residence.
10:02 p.m. Peterson responded to a family dispute in the Lambs Market parking lot in Challis.
10:21 p.m. Peterson responded to a domestic disturbance in Round Valley RV park in Challis.
11:22 p.m. Peterson responded to a call on Challis Hot Springs Road, where someone reported a motorist was spotlighting, perhaps for game, but was not shooting at anything.
Dec. 14
1:58 p.m. Butte County Sheriff’s Office personnel asked for an assistance on a case of a customer not paying for merchandise at the Family Dollar store in Arco.
3:53 p.m. Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a possible theft on Valley View Lane in Challis.
6:24 p.m. A motorist whose vehicle slid off an icy road and got stuck thought it was an emergency and called 911. The man didn’t know where he was but he was walking along a street in Mackay. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded and convinced the man to warm up inside his vehicle. Some teenagers pushed the man’s vehicle back onto the street and he went on his way.
9:25 p.m. Peterson and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
Dec. 15
5:52 p.m. A motorist reported that another vehicle was driving on U.S. 93 between Mackay Reservoir and the Trail Creek Road intersection with no working taillights.
7:09 p.m. J.K. Mitchell and Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a Custer County residence south of Mackay where a person was threatening suicide.
Dec. 16
12:48 a.m. Peterson responded to an alarm on U.S. 93 in Challis.
10:12 a.m. Peterson responded to a suspicious circumstances report on Valley View Lane east of Challis. A neighbor reported that a light had come on at a house that was supposed to be empty. Peterson determined that a motion sensor light had been tripped.
8:08 p.m. Peterson responded to a vehicle vs. cow collision on Idaho Highway 75 near Tunnel Rock.