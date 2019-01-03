Dec. 26
4:47 p.m. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog in Stanley.
6:15 p.m. A vehicle vs. deer collision on U.S. Highway 93 about 12 miles outside of Challis was reported.
8:04 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm in the Mackay area.
Dec. 27
10:40 a.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight took a fraud report at a Main Street, Challis, location.
11:11 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of a vehicle burglary on Rose Avenue in Mackay.
9:14 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a possible hit and run accident on Main Street in Mackay.
Dec. 28
9:56 a.m. Knight and Sheriff Stu Lumpkin responded to Pioneer Court apartments in Challis where someone was disturbing the peace.
5:35 p.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an alarm on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley that turned out to be a false alarm.
Dec. 29
11:34 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Idaho 75 near Stanley.
1:22 p.m. Knight and Rosenkrance responded to a domestic disturbance on Pleasant Avenue in Challis.
5:50 p.m. Rosenkrance and Mackay volunteer firefighters responded to what was reported as a chimney fire in a mobile home in the Darlington area south of Mackay.
8:58 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report that a stack of tires was sitting in the middle of Blue Mountain Road near the intersection with U.S. 93. He didn't find any tires.