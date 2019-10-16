Oct. 1

9:16 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell came across a person who’d hit a bighorn sheep on Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.

7:53 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson handled a domestic disturbance matter on Main street in Challis.

8:14 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on First Street.

Oct. 2

1:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on First Street in Challis.

4:30 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of fraud on Iron Horse Lane in Challis.

Oct. 3

1:13 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley.

7:41 a.m. A fire was reported in the Spring Gulch area northeast of Challis.

7:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.

5:06 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.

Oct. 4

8:20 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of an injured deer on Crane Lane in Challis.

9:54 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a vehicle vs. animal accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.

Oct. 5

7:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of assault at Pioneer Court in Challis.

Oct. 6

10:34 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.