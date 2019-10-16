Oct. 1
9:16 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell came across a person who’d hit a bighorn sheep on Idaho Highway 75 south of Challis.
7:53 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson handled a domestic disturbance matter on Main street in Challis.
8:14 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on First Street.
Oct. 2
1:09 p.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on First Street in Challis.
4:30 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of fraud on Iron Horse Lane in Challis.
Oct. 3
1:13 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Redfish Lake Lodge in Stanley.
7:41 a.m. A fire was reported in the Spring Gulch area northeast of Challis.
7:42 a.m. The Challis ambulance responded to a medical call on Crane Lane in Challis.
5:06 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of a possible DUI on U.S. Highway 93 in Challis.
Oct. 4
8:20 a.m. Fish and Game Conservation Officer John Beer responded to a report of an injured deer on Crane Lane in Challis.
9:54 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a vehicle vs. animal accident on U.S. 93 south of Mackay.
Oct. 5
7:13 p.m. Peterson responded to a report of assault at Pioneer Court in Challis.
Oct. 6
10:34 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to an alarm on Smelter Avenue in Mackay.