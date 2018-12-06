Nov. 26
11:09 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance and Mackay volunteer firefighters responded to a reported fire on White Knob Street near Mackay High School. It was a controlled burn, Mackay Assistant Fire Chief Ken Day said. Someone was burning scrap wood in a small fire ring.
Nov. 27
6:01 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight and Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to a reported fire at Holiday Lodge Motel in Challis. Marty Mitchell, owner of Real Deal Smokehouse, was smoking turkeys outside, they got too hot and caught fire, so he doused the flames with water. Someone saw the steam from the water and thought the motel was on fire, Challis Fire Chief Ray Varney said.
7:02 p.m. Knight responded to a parking complaint at Challis High School.
Nov. 28
11:36 a.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell responded to a report of a semi-trailer parked in the middle of the road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Idaho Highway 75.
12:14 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and J.R. Mitchell responded to a report of trespassing at Redstone Apartments in Challis.
3:39 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson was advised of a possible case of child abuse in the Challis Hotsprings Road area.
Nov. 29
7:52 a.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Cahoon responded to report of an injured deer on U.S. 93 near Ellis.
5:56 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a vehicle vs. deer collision on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
Nov. 30
7:36 a.m. Cahoon and a Fish and Game conservation officer responded to a report of someone spotlighting game up East Fork Road.
Dec. 1
11:38 a.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on Fish Hatchery Road north of Mackay.
3:51 p.m. Rosenkrance and Reserve Deputy Kevin Hennessy responded to a report of a dog tied to a post on U.S. 93 near Leslie. The dog was gone when they arrived.
Dec. 2
4:59 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of vandalism on College Street in Mackay.