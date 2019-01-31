Jan. 21
6:25 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole assisted Challis city employees as they fixed a road collapse on Emily Lane at Challis golf course.
12:41 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a report that a garage door was open. It’s possible the wind blew the door open.
Jan. 22
4:52 p.m. J.K. Mitchell was advised that a motorist had passed a stopped school bus in the Mackay area.
Jan. 24
10:54 a.m. Chief Deputy Justin R. Mitchell took a report of harassment at a Mackay residence.
10:07 p.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to a report of a break-in at a Challis residence.
10:45 p.m. Peterson checked on the welfare of a person in Challis.
Jan. 25
11:01 a.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight checked on a Challis residence for an out-of -town property owner.
12:57 p.m. Knight was advised of property damage at a residence in a Challis mobile home park.
Jan. 26
1:28 a.m. Peterson was advised of a domestic battery at a location south of Challis.
3:25 p.m. Knight responded to a U.S. Highway 93 location near Challis for a civil standby.
Jan. 27
2:48 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of a motorist driving on a snowmobile trail near Mountain Village Lodge in Stanley. He advised the driver to keep the vehicle on the road.