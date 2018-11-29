Nov. 19
12:01 a.m. Deputy Joel Peterson responded to an accident on Challis Creek Road. Nathan L. Stephens of Challis was westbound, driving too fast for conditions west of the intersection with Sleeping Deer Road. As he rounded a curve, his 1994 Toyota left the road and rolled down an embankment striking a tree, according to Peterson’s report. No emergency medical care was needed and no citation was issued.
2:20 p.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole was advised of a theft from Challis Airport.
Nov. 20
1:15 p.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight was advised of a civil complaint on Garden Creek Road.
8:41 p.m. Patrol Cpl. Deputy Crissi Gilchrist and Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers responded to an accident on Idaho Highway 75 near Stanley. Gilchrist’s investigation showed David Storch of Salmon lost control on a patch of ice and his 2009 Toyota Camry went off the road.
Nov. 21
1:24 p.m. Sheriff Stu Lumpkin and Deputy Robert Taylor responded to a hit and run accident in Challis. Michael Maloney of East Fork Road reported that when he came out of Lambs Market, a woman told him she’d seen a vehicle back into his Ford Ranger. She took photos, got the license number and reported it to the officers.
6 p.m. Leon Jadlowski of Challis reported that a deer jumped in front of his 2005 Dodge Ram pickup on U.S. Highway 93 about a half mile from the intersection with Challis Hotsprings Road.
Nov. 22
11:05 p.m. Maydole was advised of a vehicle abandoned near Third and Main streets in Challis.
Nov. 23
10:52 p.m. Peterson responded to a complaint of an unwanted person at a residence on Apex Lane in Challis. He responded to that residence the next day to investigate a reported assault.
Nov. 24
3 a.m. Peterson was advised of a possibly suicidal person up the East Fork of the Salmon River.
12:27 p.m. Knight was advised of a case of identity theft in Challis.
Nov. 25
8 a.m. Ross Sheppeard reported he backed his 1988 Nissan pickup into sister Brielle Sheppeard’s parked 2012 Toyota Camry as he was pulling out of the driveway at the family home north of Challis. About $4,000 in damage was done to the Camry.
8:13 a.m. Challis fire and ambulance volunteers responded to chimney fire at a residence on Butte Avenue in Challis.
8:18 a.m. Custer County Coroner Chad Workman responded to a residence on Second Street in Challis where a death was reported.
11:34 a.m. Challis volunteer firefighters and ambulance personnel responded to a shed fire on U.S. Highway 93 near Challis.
2:07 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a Mackay gas station where a motorist had driven off without paying for fuel.
3:33 p.m. Stanley fire and ambulance volunteers, along with Deputy Ron Pumphrey and Reserve Deputy Morgan Bowman, responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident.
3:55 p.m. Knight responded to Pioneer Court Apartments in Challis where a theft was reported.
5:20 p.m. Knight and Peterson responded to a report of trespass at a Challis Creek Road location.
6:33 p.m. Rosenkrance and Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts responded to a report of an injured deer on U.S. 93, two miles north of Mackay.