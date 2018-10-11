Oct. 1
5:51 a.m. Patrol Sgt. Levi Maydole and Idaho Transportation Department workers responded to rocks on U.S. Highway 93 north of Challis.
2:49 p.m. Deputy Shade Rosenkrance responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
8:23 p.m. Deputy Ron Pumphrey responded to a report of an overdue person in the Iron Creek area north of Stanley.
Oct. 2
9:49 a.m. Patrol Cpl. Crissi Gilchrist responded to a report of abandoned vehicles along Idaho Highway 21 in the Sulfur Flats area near Stanley.
1:46 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a residential alarm on Cow Camp Road near Stanley.
10:12 p.m. Deputy Justin K. Mitchell responded to a hit and run accident on Highway 93 near Mackay.
Oct. 3
7:30 a.m. Maydole responded to deal with a road hazard on U.S. 93 near Challis.
5:53 p.m. Challis ambulance crew and Lemhi County deputies responded to a death reported on Hooper Lane in the Pahsimeroi Valley.
Oct. 4
1:40 p.m. Matthew Van Pelt of Challis reported that he collided with a deer at the intersection of Idaho Highway 75 and U.S. 93 damaging the hood, bumper, right fender and door of his 2014 Toyota Camry.
Oct. 5
8:51 a.m. Coroner Chad Workman and the Challis ambulance crew responded to a death on Main Street in Challis.
11:15 a.m. Gilchrist was advised of a handgun found in the Cape Horn area north of Stanley.
8:40 p.m. J.K. Mitchell responded to a civil complaint in Mackay.
10:35 p.m. Gilchrist responded to a report of trespassing in Stanley.
Oct. 6
10:04 a.m. Pumphrey responded to a theft at a Stanley business on Ace of Diamonds Street.
11:08 a.m. Deputy Brandyn Knight responded to a report of domestic violence in Challis
12:31 p.m. Knight followed up on a report of threats on U.S. 93 in the Challis area.
5:26 p.m. Idaho Fish and Game Conservation Officer Steve Roberts asked for an officer to help with a possible hunting violation in the Mackay area.
10:52 p.m. Maydole and Knight were advised of a overdue hunter in the Pahsimeroi Valley area.
Oct. 7
4:06 a.m. The dispatch center received a call from an air ambulance crew about a person who was feeling ill on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River.
12:29 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to a report of theft at a gravel pit on U.S. 93 near Mackay.
1:05 p.m. Rosenkrance responded to an accident on U.S. 93 near Mackay.